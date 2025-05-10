India Urged to Lead Peace Efforts in South Asia

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday made a strong call for India to assert its leadership in the subcontinent by taking the first step in de-escalating tensions with Pakistan. She emphasized that the true strength of India lies not in military might but in its soft power and dedication to peace.

Mufti's appeal came in the wake of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's conversation with Pakistani Army chief Asif Munir, urging both countries to find ways to de-escalate the rising tensions. This follows initial US reluctance to involve itself deeply in the conflict, but increasing concern has prompted diplomatic nudging from Washington to Islamabad.

Highlighting India's stature as the world's most populous democracy and a rapidly growing economy, Mufti urged that India should not depend on inconsistent international support. Instead, she insisted that India should demonstrate its character by leading peaceful resolutions, especially after military actions flared tensions anew in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)