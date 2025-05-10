Left Menu

Global Unity Strives for Ceasefire in Ukraine

In a historic summit, leaders from Britain, France, Germany, and Poland met with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy in Kyiv. They discussed a proposed U.S. and European 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, with new sanctions against Russia if declined. Meanwhile, tensions rise as military aid and diplomacy intersect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 13:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Leaders from Britain, France, Germany, and Poland converged in Kyiv, joining Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to showcase unity against Russian aggression. Tensions heightened at this pivotal summit, emphasizing a U.S. and European-backed proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, with potential sanctions looming over Russia.

Arriving on the "Bravery Express," the European leaders called for a full and unconditional ceasefire, aiming to carve a path towards enduring peace. U.S. President Trump's fluctuating diplomacy adds layers of complexity, balancing the reinstatement of essential aid to Ukraine and navigating relations with Russia.

As Russia remains defiant, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reflected on conditional ceasefire terms, citing military aid as a stumbling block. Within the backdrop of a symbolic Moscow parade, the urgency for a special tribunal to address Russian transgressions resonates. Diplomatic efforts remain at a crossroads with potential escalation looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

