Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made headlines by attending World War Two commemorations in Moscow, a move that drew criticism from European Union officials. Fico's visit, marked by logistical hurdles due to EU airspace restrictions, underscores his commitment to fostering pragmatic relations with Russia, despite the region's broader geopolitical tensions.

Fico held a meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, reiterating his stance against any new "iron curtain" between the nations. His attendance at the event, which was largely avoided by Western leaders, highlighted a rift within the EU, with leaders like Poland's Donald Tusk labeling Fico's actions as shameful.

Moreover, Fico signaled his readiness to veto EU plans to phase out Russian energy purchases, describing such measures as economic suicide. However, under EU legal procedures, Slovakia's ability to block the decision remains uncertain, as more than a single veto is required to halt the proposal.

