Congress Criticizes BJP Over Political Tactics Amid Terror Response Debate

The Congress party has vehemently criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its recent social media post alleging the previous UPA government showed 'passivity' towards terror attacks.

Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, denounced the BJP's claims as 'petty' and divisive, stressing the importance of unity against terrorism. The critique followed BJP's post suggesting a shift from the UPA's talk-centered approach to the current Modi government's more aggressive stance.

Pawan Khera, head of Congress's media, questioned the appropriateness of political gamesmanship, emphasizing the need for bipartisan support in counter-terrorism strategies. Tharoor further urged the BJP to remove the contentious advertisement to foster national unity.

