Congress Criticizes BJP Over Political Tactics Amid Terror Response Debate

The Congress party criticized the BJP for using social media to blame the previous UPA government for a passive response to terror attacks. Congress leaders argued that such political division is inappropriate and urged the government to present a unified front against external threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has vehemently criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its recent social media post alleging the previous UPA government showed 'passivity' towards terror attacks.

Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, denounced the BJP's claims as 'petty' and divisive, stressing the importance of unity against terrorism. The critique followed BJP's post suggesting a shift from the UPA's talk-centered approach to the current Modi government's more aggressive stance.

Pawan Khera, head of Congress's media, questioned the appropriateness of political gamesmanship, emphasizing the need for bipartisan support in counter-terrorism strategies. Tharoor further urged the BJP to remove the contentious advertisement to foster national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

