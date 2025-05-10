A Heartfelt Tribute: Minister Uday Samant Pays Respects
Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant paid a visit to the family of fallen soldier Mudavath Murali Naik in Andhra Pradesh. He offered condolences to Naik's family, who was killed in cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Samant will continue his journey to Bengaluru.
Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant showed solidarity and support to the grieving family of soldier Mudavath Murali Naik, who lost his life during cross-border shelling in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.
Samant visited Naik's family in Kalli Thanda village, Sri Sathyasai district, Andhra Pradesh, offering his condolences and support during this difficult time.
After paying respects to the fallen hero, the minister plans to proceed to Bengaluru, illustrating the blend of personal empathy amid his official duties.
