Ukraine and Allies Poised for Ceasefire Breakthrough

Ukraine and its allies have expressed readiness for a month-long ceasefire with Russia, aiming to facilitate peace talks. The announcement coincides with European leaders visiting Kyiv. This comes after a failed Russian ceasefire. Previous truce proposals by the U.S. were rejected by the Kremlin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-05-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine and its allies have announced their willingness to engage in a 'full, unconditional ceasefire' with Russia, set to begin on Monday. This development, confirmed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Saturday, coincides with the visit of European leaders to Kyiv.

The intention is to initiate peace talks to end the nearly three-year-long conflict, following a Russian truce that Ukraine claims was repeatedly violated by Kremlin forces.

In March, the United States put forward a similar 30-day ceasefire proposition accepted by Ukraine, but Russia declined, demanding better terms. The situation remains tense as both sides navigate diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

