Diplomatic Breakthrough: India and Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire

In a significant diplomatic development, President Donald Trump declared that India and Pakistan have agreed to a 'full and immediate' ceasefire, following talks mediated by the United States.

This announcement came in the wake of a tense escalation, marked by both nations targeting each other's military facilities.

The US mediation involved discussions with prominent officials, and both Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif were commended for choosing peace. The cessation of hostilities was coordinated directly between India and Pakistan, with key diplomatic efforts contributing to this breakthrough.

(With inputs from agencies.)