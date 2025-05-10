Diplomatic Breakthrough: India and Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire
President Donald Trump announced a 'full and immediate' ceasefire between India and Pakistan after US-mediated talks. The ceasefire follows attacks on military facilities by both nations. US officials engaged with leaders from both countries to facilitate this agreement, highlighting diplomacy and peace as priorities.
In a significant diplomatic development, President Donald Trump declared that India and Pakistan have agreed to a 'full and immediate' ceasefire, following talks mediated by the United States.
This announcement came in the wake of a tense escalation, marked by both nations targeting each other's military facilities.
The US mediation involved discussions with prominent officials, and both Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif were commended for choosing peace. The cessation of hostilities was coordinated directly between India and Pakistan, with key diplomatic efforts contributing to this breakthrough.
