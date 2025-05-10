Left Menu

Western Allies Unify: Ceasefire and Sanction Threats for Russia

Ukraine and European leaders, supported by U.S. President Trump, announced a 30-day unconditional ceasefire agreement with Russia, effective May 12. This move threatens massive sanctions on President Putin if not adhered to. The ceasefire seeks to halt ongoing military aid to Ukraine and allow space for a peace negotiation.

Updated: 10-05-2025 18:39 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Ukraine and European leaders agreed to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire with Russia on May 12. This agreement, backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, includes imposing 'massive' sanctions on President Vladimir Putin if the ceasefire terms are not honored.

The announcement came after the leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine met in Kyiv and later held a phone call with Trump. The U.S. leader has been pushing for a swift peace solution, emphasizing the urgent need for President Putin to demonstrate his commitment to peace.

Despite recent clashes and diplomatic challenges, the Trump administration has negotiated a mineral resources deal with Ukraine, signaling improved ties. However, Kremlin's demands to halt Western military aid to Ukraine pose a critical challenge to the ceasefire's success.

