UK Welcomes India-Pakistan Ceasefire Amid Calls for Sustained Peace

The United Kingdom has voiced strong approval of the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, advocating for continuous peace initiatives between the two South Asian nations. The announcement comes after a night marked by heightened military activities in the region.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy highlighted the importance of this truce, urging both parties to maintain their de-escalation efforts for regional stability and civilian safety. He noted that further military escalations pose a serious threat to peace, emphasizing the need for direct dialogue.

Diaspora groups in the UK expressed cautious optimism towards the ceasefire, with calls for enduring peace. The international community, including G7 member nations, has urged India and Pakistan to maintain restraint and de-escalate tensions following recent hostilities.

