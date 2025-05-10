Left Menu

UK Welcomes India-Pakistan Ceasefire Amid Calls for Sustained Peace

The UK applauds the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and calls for ongoing peace efforts. Following a night of military activity, both nations agreed to cease all military actions, aiming for dialogue and stability. Global reactions urge restraint and resolution amid regional insecurity and international stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:26 IST
UK Welcomes India-Pakistan Ceasefire Amid Calls for Sustained Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has voiced strong approval of the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, advocating for continuous peace initiatives between the two South Asian nations. The announcement comes after a night marked by heightened military activities in the region.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy highlighted the importance of this truce, urging both parties to maintain their de-escalation efforts for regional stability and civilian safety. He noted that further military escalations pose a serious threat to peace, emphasizing the need for direct dialogue.

Diaspora groups in the UK expressed cautious optimism towards the ceasefire, with calls for enduring peace. The international community, including G7 member nations, has urged India and Pakistan to maintain restraint and de-escalate tensions following recent hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025