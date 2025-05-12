Aaditya Thackeray Demands Clarity on Kashmir

Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced his stance on the Kashmir issue, emphasizing that it should be recognized globally as neither an international nor a bilateral matter.

Thackeray's statement came on the heels of a recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He stressed that Kashmir remains an indispensable part of India, and the only bilateral subject should be the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Diplomatic tensions had escalated recently, culminating in military operations by India, after which both nations agreed to cease hostilities under U.S. mediation. India continues to reject any external mediation in the Kashmir conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)