Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Demands Clarity on Kashmir

Aaditya Thackeray emphasizes that Kashmir is not an international or bilateral issue, but an integral part of India. He insists Pakistan-occupied Kashmir should be returned to India. His comments follow a ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan after recent military tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:17 IST
Aaditya Thackeray Demands Clarity on Kashmir
Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced his stance on the Kashmir issue, emphasizing that it should be recognized globally as neither an international nor a bilateral matter.

Thackeray's statement came on the heels of a recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He stressed that Kashmir remains an indispensable part of India, and the only bilateral subject should be the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Diplomatic tensions had escalated recently, culminating in military operations by India, after which both nations agreed to cease hostilities under U.S. mediation. India continues to reject any external mediation in the Kashmir conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025