Critical Midterm Elections: Allies of Marcos Poised for Senate Victory

Allies of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appear poised to clinch at least half of the available Senate seats in Monday's midterm election, according to unofficial tallies. The election serves as a referendum on Marcos' leadership and a significant proxy battle against his estranged vice president, Sara Duterte.

Although 18,000 positions were up for grabs, including mayors and governors, the spotlight was on the Senate race. More than half of the votes counted show that six out of 12 Senate candidates endorsed by Marcos received strong support, marking a referendum on his leadership and policy priorities.

Amid rising political tensions, at least three allies of Duterte are expected to win Senate seats, potentially impacting power dynamics. In another dramatic twist, Rodrigo Duterte, the former president, was arrested by Philippine authorities in connection with an international court trial, further escalating tensions in an already charged election atmosphere.

