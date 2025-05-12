Trump Signals Trade Progress with China
President Donald Trump announced potential talks with China's President Xi Jinping as progress is noted on a trade deal between the U.S. and China. Weekend negotiations are said to have led to a 'reset' in the relationship between the two economic giants.
In a significant development, President Donald Trump has suggested that he may hold conversations with China's President Xi Jinping by week's end. This potential communication comes in light of progress on a trade agreement between the United States and China.
Trump stated that negotiations conducted over the past weekend have been productive, leading to what he termed a 'reset' in diplomatic relations between the two nations. This reset aims to mitigate ongoing trade tensions.
The possibility of forthcoming discussions highlights a positive turn in what has been a challenging economic standoff between the world's two largest economies.
