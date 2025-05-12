Europe Puts Russian Sanctions on the Table Amid Ceasefire Tensions

European nations are gearing up to impose new sanctions on Russia if it fails to comply with a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine by Monday's end, as threatened by Germany's government.

Russia has continued military operations in eastern Ukraine, employing over 100 drones overnight despite international calls for halting hostilities.

European leaders warn of sanction preparations should Russia not honor the ceasefire by the end-of-day deadline, complicating diplomatic efforts as Ukrainian President Zelenskiy seeks direct talks with President Putin.

