BJP's Historic Win in Assam Panchayat Polls

In a remarkable political achievement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the BJP's triumphant performance in the recent panchayat elections, describing it as 'historic'. The ruling party is poised to secure an impressive 104 of the 126 assembly seats in next year's elections, according to the Chief Minister.

With counting still underway, the BJP is leading in all panchayat bodies across the state. The party aims to capture over 300 seats in the Zilla Parishad, marking a significant milestone. Sarma expressed optimism that the assembly election results would surpass those of the panchayat polls.

The BJP currently holds 64 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, with its allies AGP and UPPL holding nine and seven seats respectively. The opposition comprises the Congress with 26 seats, AIUDF with 15, BPF with three, and CPI(M) with one, alongside one Independent member.

