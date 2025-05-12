Left Menu

Controversy Over Ceasefire: Surjewala Challenges Modi Government

Randeep Surjewala, Congress general secretary, questioned the ruling government over the sudden halt of Operation Sindoor and the resulting ceasefire agreement with Pakistan. He seeks clarity on Pakistan's commitments regarding terrorism and India's shift in policy to allow third-party intervention in the Kashmir conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:39 IST
Controversy Over Ceasefire: Surjewala Challenges Modi Government
ceasefire
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala has raised significant questions about the government's decision to stop Operation Sindoor suddenly, inquiring whether Pakistan has agreed to take responsibility for and hand over the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack and destroy terror camps.

Through a series of posts on X, Surjewala questioned if India has shifted from its no third-party intervention policy by agreeing to talks with Pakistan at a neutral venue, specifically criticizing President Trump's mediation role.

Surjewala urged the government to address the strategic, military, and political outcomes of the ceasefire agreement, specifically asking if India was giving in to Pakistan despite longstanding evidence of its support for terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025