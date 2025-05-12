Controversy Over Ceasefire: Surjewala Challenges Modi Government
Randeep Surjewala, Congress general secretary, questioned the ruling government over the sudden halt of Operation Sindoor and the resulting ceasefire agreement with Pakistan. He seeks clarity on Pakistan's commitments regarding terrorism and India's shift in policy to allow third-party intervention in the Kashmir conflict.
Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala has raised significant questions about the government's decision to stop Operation Sindoor suddenly, inquiring whether Pakistan has agreed to take responsibility for and hand over the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack and destroy terror camps.
Through a series of posts on X, Surjewala questioned if India has shifted from its no third-party intervention policy by agreeing to talks with Pakistan at a neutral venue, specifically criticizing President Trump's mediation role.
Surjewala urged the government to address the strategic, military, and political outcomes of the ceasefire agreement, specifically asking if India was giving in to Pakistan despite longstanding evidence of its support for terrorism.
