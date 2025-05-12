Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Stance Against Terror

In a powerful national address, PM Modi asserted India will not yield to nuclear threats from Pakistan. Talks between Directors General of Military Operations marked India-Pakistan diplomatic efforts. Despite a temporary ceasefire, India faces persistent cyber threats, while border areas regain stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:16 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Stance Against Terror
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a resolute address to the nation following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned Pakistan against using nuclear intimidation. He emphasized that India will not bend to such tactics, underscoring that terrorism and trade or talks cannot coexist.

The Indian Air Force confirmed its readiness to address any arising threats, noting its continued operational status. In parallel, Directors General of Military Operations from India and Pakistan engaged in dialogue, aiming to uphold a ceasefire understanding.

Despite diplomatic strides, cyber assaults on Indian infrastructure persist, signaling ongoing tensions. Meanwhile, the border regions, once tense, have seen a gradual return to normalcy for locals after days of disruption due to hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025