Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Stance Against Terror

In a resolute address to the nation following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned Pakistan against using nuclear intimidation. He emphasized that India will not bend to such tactics, underscoring that terrorism and trade or talks cannot coexist.

The Indian Air Force confirmed its readiness to address any arising threats, noting its continued operational status. In parallel, Directors General of Military Operations from India and Pakistan engaged in dialogue, aiming to uphold a ceasefire understanding.

Despite diplomatic strides, cyber assaults on Indian infrastructure persist, signaling ongoing tensions. Meanwhile, the border regions, once tense, have seen a gradual return to normalcy for locals after days of disruption due to hostilities.

