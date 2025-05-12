Operation Sindoor: A Bold Stance on Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced India's stance against terrorism at a global stage, emphasizing clarity on India-Pakistan talks limited to discussions on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Operation Sindoor exemplified India's zero tolerance towards terrorism, garnering praise from top ministers and showcasing the nation's military strength.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership was lauded by the BJP on Monday as he projected India's resolute policy against terrorism to the world, particularly highlighting Operation Sindoor as an assertive demarcation against 'Bharat's enemies'.
The Prime Minister unequivocally stated that any future talks with Pakistan would strictly focus on issues related to terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Union ministers echoed this sentiment, hailing the clarity and assertiveness displayed in Modi's address.
Operation Sindoor was cited as a testament to the Indian armed forces' valor and a new benchmark of zero tolerance towards terrorism. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described Modi's speech as inspirational, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized that 'terrorism and talks cannot coexist'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
