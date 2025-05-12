Operation Sindoor: A Bold Stance on Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership was lauded by the BJP on Monday as he projected India's resolute policy against terrorism to the world, particularly highlighting Operation Sindoor as an assertive demarcation against 'Bharat's enemies'.

The Prime Minister unequivocally stated that any future talks with Pakistan would strictly focus on issues related to terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Union ministers echoed this sentiment, hailing the clarity and assertiveness displayed in Modi's address.

Operation Sindoor was cited as a testament to the Indian armed forces' valor and a new benchmark of zero tolerance towards terrorism. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described Modi's speech as inspirational, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized that 'terrorism and talks cannot coexist'.

(With inputs from agencies.)