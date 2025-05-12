Left Menu

Trump Offers to Join Crucial Ukraine-Russia Talks Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed joining Ukraine-Russia negotiations in Turkey. This follows European calls for a 30-day ceasefire. Trump’s international schedule could accommodate a detour to Istanbul. Meanwhile, both nations affirm commitment to peace, despite ongoing hostilities and looming sanctions from Europe.

Updated: 12-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:21 IST
In a surprise move, U.S. President Donald Trump offered to join potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey later this week. This comes as European nations continued to push for a 30-day ceasefire between the battling nations.

Trump's offer follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's announcement that he would be ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul. Despite hectic international commitments, Trump hinted at a possibility of participating in the talks, suggesting that it could lead to constructive outcomes.

As fighting persists in the contested regions of Ukraine, European powers have signaled the possibility of new sanctions on Russia if it fails to comply with the ceasefire. Despite this, both Moscow and Kyiv appear eager to demonstrate commitment to peace amid a complex geopolitical landscape.

