Manipur's Political Parties Challenge Delimitation Based on 2001 Census
Political parties in Manipur have voiced concerns over delimitation based on the 2001 census, citing data inaccuracies. They met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, seeking deferment until a new census. The BJP and Congress, although absent, previously criticized the 2001 report. The Centre had earlier noted ongoing violence complicates the process.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, multiple political factions in Manipur met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday, expressing unease over the impending delimitation process. They argued against using 2001 census data, which they deemed flawed and outdated, for this crucial political rearrangement.
Despite the absence of BJP and Congress representatives, both parties shared similar concerns in earlier statements, labeling the 2001 census as inaccurate. This apprehension is particularly pronounced as the Supreme Court has given the Centre a three-month deadline to conduct the exercise in Manipur alongside Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Assam.
Fifteen political leaders from various parties, including the National People's Party and Janata Dal (United), attended the meeting, pressing for a deferment until post-violence stabilization and conducting the 2026 national delimitation. Ethnic tensions since May have resulted in significant violence, prompting the Centre to implement President's rule after Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
