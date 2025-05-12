PM Modi's Bold Stand: 'Terror and Talks Can't Coexist'

In a strong critique of Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that 'terror and talks' and 'terror and trade' cannot coexist. Speaking to the nation, he underscored India's resolve against terrorism, referencing pivotal military actions like the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 air strikes, as well as the new 'Operation Sindoor.'

Modi highlighted the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty following a terror attack in Pahalgam, stressing that 'water and blood cannot flow together.' He firmly stated that any dialogue with Pakistan should focus on counterterrorism and addressing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor signals a significant shift in India's approach to counterterrorism, with Modi promising decisive action against terror threats emanating from nuclear blackmail. He pointed to recent evidence of state-sponsored terrorism, such as the presence of Pakistani army officers at the funerals of slain terrorists. Progress in modern warfare and India's self-reliance on defense capabilities were also lauded. Modi reaffirmed that India would not differentiate between those backing terrorism and its direct perpetrators.

The Prime Minister reiterated that unity is India's strength against terrorism, warning of Pakistan's potential downfall if it maintains its terror infrastructure. He restated the impossibility of combining terrorism with dialogue and trade, emphasizing a clear stance: 'water and blood cannot flow together.'

Appealing to the international community, Modi insisted that discussions with Pakistan should focus solely on terrorism and the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Commending India's forces for their valor in Operation Sindoor, Modi dedicated their bravery to the nation, while reiterating a call for peace. Following Operation Sindoor, India effectively countered Pakistani military escalation, showcasing its strength and strategic prowess.

