Trump Offers to Broker Ukraine-Russia Talks Amid Ceasefire Push

U.S. President Donald Trump has volunteered to participate in upcoming Ukraine-Russia talks in Turkey, as Europe pressures Russia for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. Zelenskiy plans to meet Putin in Istanbul. Continued Russian attacks cast doubt on peace prospects, while Europe threatens new sanctions against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 01:51 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed willingness on Monday to join potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia set to take place in Turkey later this week. The announcement comes as European nations continue to push for a 30-day ceasefire amidst ongoing hostilities.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed plans to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Istanbul, with hopes of facilitating direct discussions that might lead to peace. Despite these efforts, Russian military activities have persisted, casting uncertainty over the cessation of hostilities.

European countries have warned of imposing new sanctions on Russia if it fails to adhere to the proposed ceasefire, while Ukraine and Russia vie for Trump's support to achieve a rapid peace resolution. Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict remains intense, especially in Ukraine's eastern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

