Strategic Security Review Amidst Tensions
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside top military officials, evaluated the national security scenario near the Pakistan border. Key figures in the meeting included Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi, and Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi, focusing on the Western frontier's security and associated issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:59 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with top military officials, conducted a thorough review of the national security scenario along the Pakistan border.
The meeting took place with notable figures such as Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
The discussions concentrated on assessing the security situation along the Western frontier and addressing related concerns, according to official sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
