Left Menu

Strategic Security Review Amidst Tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside top military officials, evaluated the national security scenario near the Pakistan border. Key figures in the meeting included Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi, and Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi, focusing on the Western frontier's security and associated issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:59 IST
Strategic Security Review Amidst Tensions
Rajnath Singh Image Credit: Twitter(@rajnathsingh)
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with top military officials, conducted a thorough review of the national security scenario along the Pakistan border.

The meeting took place with notable figures such as Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The discussions concentrated on assessing the security situation along the Western frontier and addressing related concerns, according to official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025