Strategic Security Review Amidst Tensions

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with top military officials, conducted a thorough review of the national security scenario along the Pakistan border.

The meeting took place with notable figures such as Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The discussions concentrated on assessing the security situation along the Western frontier and addressing related concerns, according to official sources.

