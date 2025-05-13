Controversial Remarks: Minister Shah Apologizes for Comments on Female Army Officer
Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah issued an apology after a video of his contentious remarks against Army Officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi gained public attention. Shah stressed that his words were misconstrued and intended to commend Qureshi's bravery, expressing deep regret and offering multiple apologies.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has publicly apologized for comments made about Army Officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, following a social media uproar. Shah, asserting his remarks were misinterpreted, extended repeated apologies, emphasizing his admiration for Qureshi's courage.
The controversy began with the dissemination of a video clip that presented Shah's speech as derogatory. Providing a context for his remarks, Shah noted his military family background, praising Colonel Qureshi's heroism above even familial bonds. Despite the backlash, Shah reasserted his patriotism and claimed he meant no harm, promising sincere contrition if his statements caused offense.
The political fallout from Shah's remarks led to condemnation from Congress leaders. Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari demanded Shah's dismissal, while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP's perceived anti-woman stance, citing prior incidents involving women related to government officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
