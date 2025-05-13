Delhi Rally Celebrates Shourya Amidst Operation Sindoor

The BJP-led Delhi government organized a rally in New Delhi along Kartavya Path on Tuesday to honor the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, with the road to the National War Memorial alive with patriotic fervor.

Prominent figures, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other ministers, marched alongside citizens, waving the tricolor. The procession, dubbed 'Shaurya Samman Yatra,' emphasized the unity and resilience of the nation against terrorism, with loud calls for Pakistan's 'poorna sanhaar' or complete destruction.

Participants expressed unanimous support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing his decisive actions during the recent armed conflict. Various community members, including schoolchildren and civil defense volunteers, were present to show solidarity. The march also featured voices from Jamia Millia Islamia, acknowledging the bravery of India's armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

