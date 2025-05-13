High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Envoys Seek Peace in Ukraine

Amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump's senior envoys, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, are scheduled to travel to Istanbul for discussions aimed at brokering peace. The potential meeting is set for Thursday, with hopes of negotiating a 30-day ceasefire.

The meeting hinges on the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has agreed to attend if Putin participates, paving the way for direct negotiation. U.S. officials emphasize the importance of the ceasefire, with the involvement of key figures, including Putin, being crucial.

U.S. and European leaders have emphasized the need for cooperation in case of further sanctions against Russia. The diplomatic maneuvering underscores a critical moment in efforts to establish peace in the region, as the world watches for developments in Istanbul.

