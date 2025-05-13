Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Envoys Seek Peace in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump's senior envoys, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, plan to visit Istanbul for talks on ending the Ukraine war. The discussions hinge on a proposed 30-day ceasefire, with U.S. officials urging direct negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian presidents, Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Vladimir Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:41 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Envoys Seek Peace in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump's senior envoys, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, are scheduled to travel to Istanbul for discussions aimed at brokering peace. The potential meeting is set for Thursday, with hopes of negotiating a 30-day ceasefire.

The meeting hinges on the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has agreed to attend if Putin participates, paving the way for direct negotiation. U.S. officials emphasize the importance of the ceasefire, with the involvement of key figures, including Putin, being crucial.

U.S. and European leaders have emphasized the need for cooperation in case of further sanctions against Russia. The diplomatic maneuvering underscores a critical moment in efforts to establish peace in the region, as the world watches for developments in Istanbul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025