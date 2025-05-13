Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul: A Hope for Russia-Ukraine Peace
Russia anticipates a direct meeting with the Ukrainian delegation during upcoming talks in Istanbul. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov communicated this, expressing Russia's willingness for serious dialogue, though questioning Ukraine's preparedness for productive negotiations.
Amid rising tensions, Russia is preparing for a direct encounter with Ukrainian representatives during peace talks scheduled in Istanbul on May 15. This development was confirmed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov through state news agency TASS.
Ryabkov has indicated Moscow's readiness for meaningful discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict. However, he remains skeptical about Ukraine's commitment to engaging in substantial negotiations.
This meeting marks a critical juncture in the dialogue process between the two nations, with international observers keenly watching for any breakthroughs that may ease the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
