Historic Encounter: Trump Meets Syrian Leader Al-Sharaa

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia as part of his ongoing regional tour that commenced in Riyadh.

The potential meeting has stirred attention due to Al-Sharaa's controversial rise to power and his leadership of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a faction linked to al Qaeda.

Saudi Arabia is keen on facilitating this encounter, reflecting a shift in regional power dynamics and possibly altering U.S.-Syria relations as Al-Sharaa seeks further international support amidst continued U.S. sanctions.

