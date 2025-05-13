Historic Encounter: Trump Meets Syrian Leader Al-Sharaa
Donald Trump is set to meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia amidst his Middle Eastern tour. This marks a significant development for Al-Sharaa, the Syrian leader linked to al Qaeda, seeking international legitimacy. The meeting could affect U.S.-Syria relations and regional dynamics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:16 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia as part of his ongoing regional tour that commenced in Riyadh.
The potential meeting has stirred attention due to Al-Sharaa's controversial rise to power and his leadership of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a faction linked to al Qaeda.
Saudi Arabia is keen on facilitating this encounter, reflecting a shift in regional power dynamics and possibly altering U.S.-Syria relations as Al-Sharaa seeks further international support amidst continued U.S. sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Middle East Nations Urge Diplomatic Resolution in Indo-Pak Tensions
Carrier Clash: USS Harry S Truman Extends Stay in Middle East
US Approves $3.5 Billion Missile Sale to Saudi Arabia Ahead of Trump's Middle East Visit
Missile Strike Near Ben-Gurion Airport Spurs New Escalations in Middle East Conflict
U.S. Envoy's Briefing on Middle East Sparks Global Attention