Zelenskiy Challenges Putin to Face-to-Face Talks in Istanbul

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced readiness to attend peace talks with Russia if President Vladimir Putin also participates. The talks, focusing on a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, are to be held in Istanbul. U.S. President Donald Trump and senior envoys are involved in facilitating negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:20 IST
In a bold move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stated that he will participate in upcoming talks with Russia only if his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is present. This overture is part of ongoing efforts to bring peace to the region, which has been engulfed in conflict for over three years.

The discussions, scheduled to take place in Istanbul, carry significant weight, notably with involvement from U.S. President Donald Trump and his senior envoys. Trump has expressed his willingness to attend if Putin is present, signaling the high stakes and hopes for a breakthrough in negotiations.

With aspirations for a 30-day ceasefire, Zelenskiy seeks to initiate a path toward terminating the war. However, Russia's ultimate participation remains uncertain, as Moscow demands Ukraine recognize annexed territories and urges Kyiv to abandon its NATO aspirations.

