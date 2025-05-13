Left Menu

Tragedy in Punjab: A Family's Struggle Amid Cross-Border Tensions

A woman died from injuries sustained during a Pakistani aerial intrusion in Punjab. Her family, demanding compensation and martyr status, protested until the government increased aid to Rs 10 lakh. This event follows a series of cross-border strikes, which were halted by a bilateral agreement.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Punjab as a 50-year-old woman succumbed to injuries from debris during a Pakistani aerial intrusion. Officials confirmed her death at a private hospital in Ludhiana, intensifying family demands for compensation.

Sukhwinder Kaur, along with her husband Lakhwinder Singh and son Monu Singh, suffered severe burns when an unidentified projectile struck their home, igniting a fire. Her family's protest gained traction among locals, leading to a blockage of the Ferozepur-Fazilka highway, decrying the initial compensation as inadequate.

The government, under public and political pressure, increased the aid to Rs 10 lakh. As diplomatic talks between New Delhi and Islamabad concluded, tensions eased with an agreement to cease hostilities following the four-day exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

