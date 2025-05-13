Rama's Resounding Win: Albania's Unprecedented Political Milestone Amid Controversy

In a significant political development, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has achieved an unparalleled fourth term, as preliminary results indicate a decisive victory for his Socialist Party (PS) over the Democratic Party (PD) in the recent elections.

Despite garnering 52% of votes versus PD's 34%, opposition parties claim electoral misconduct marred the process, prompting investigations into alleged vote-buying. Concerns have also been echoed by international bodies, questioning the fairness and competitiveness of the election.

Rama's continued leadership promises political stability in Albania, but challenges linger, especially in light of his commitment to join the European Union by 2030 and ongoing domestic issues like corruption and unemployment that overshadow his tenure.

