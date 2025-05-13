Left Menu

Tejasvee Ghosalkar Resigns from Shiv Sena (UBT): A family departure

Former BMC corporator Tejasvee Ghosalkar quits Shiv Sena (UBT) citing personal reasons. She expressed dissatisfaction with the local party's operations. Despite attempts from party leaders to dissuade her, she decided to resign. Ghosalkar's husband was killed in early 2024, adding personal strife to her decision.

Tejasvee Ghosalkar, a former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation corporator, has severed her ties with Shiv Sena (UBT), attributing her departure to personal reasons.

Her dissatisfaction stemmed from the local operations of the party, though formal reasons for her resignation were not disclosed, according to Udesh Patekar, the party's local leader.

The Ghosalkar family has had a longstanding connection with the party, highlighted by the presence of Uddhav Thackeray and his family at the funeral of Tejasvee's late husband, underscoring the weight of her departure.

