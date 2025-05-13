Tejasvee Ghosalkar Resigns from Shiv Sena (UBT): A family departure

Tejasvee Ghosalkar, a former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation corporator, has severed her ties with Shiv Sena (UBT), attributing her departure to personal reasons.

Her dissatisfaction stemmed from the local operations of the party, though formal reasons for her resignation were not disclosed, according to Udesh Patekar, the party's local leader.

The Ghosalkar family has had a longstanding connection with the party, highlighted by the presence of Uddhav Thackeray and his family at the funeral of Tejasvee's late husband, underscoring the weight of her departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)