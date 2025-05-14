Zelenskiy Challenges Putin: Istanbul Peace Talks Await

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his willingness to attend peace talks with Russia in Istanbul this week on the condition that Russian President Vladimir Putin also participates. The negotiations, aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the protracted Ukraine conflict, have gained the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has offered to send Secretary of State Marco Rubio as well as senior envoys to facilitate the dialogue.

According to Zelenskiy, securing an unconditional 30-day ceasefire is a crucial step towards resolving the war. He emphasized the importance of Putin's involvement in the talks, stating that Russia's future relies heavily on his decisions. Failure to proceed with the talks could prompt strong sanctions from the U.S. and the European Union.

Meanwhile, reports of continued Russian aggression, including the killing of civilians in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, underscore the urgency of peace initiatives. The meeting's success is contingent upon Putin's participation, a detail the Kremlin has yet to confirm. Trump has indicated willingness to attend if the Russian leader joins, envisioning a potentially historic peace negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)