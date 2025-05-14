Odisha's Tiranga Yatra Salutes Indian Armed Forces

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the Tiranga Yatra, a bike rally, from Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, celebrating the Indian armed forces. Participants rode motorcycles adorned with the national flag, showcasing solidarity and respect for the military and Odisha's recognition of their sacrifices.

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched the nationwide Tiranga Yatra, designed as a major public outreach initiative. The campaign aims to honour Indian soldiers' bravery, inform on Operation Sindoor's recent triumph, and highlight the government's robust response to Pakistan. The Tiranga Yatra began on Tuesday and is scheduled to run until May 23.

Commencing in Delhi, the campaign featured a symbolic march with a 108-foot national flag, moving from Kartavya Path to the National War Memorial. The event drew thousands, including party workers, citizens, and various groups, all paying homage to the armed forces. According to BJP sources, prominent figures, including ex-servicemen and social leaders, are poised to lead marches in different states, emphasizing unity and nationalism.

The BJP envisions the yatra as more than a party agenda, aspiring to transform it into a nationwide movement. As part of the preparations, BJP President JP Nadda convened a strategic session on May 12 with top party officials.

Senior BJP figures like Sambit Patra, Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh have been assigned regional coordination roles. The party plans extensive press briefings and aims to harness social media influencers to enhance the campaign's reach, appealing particularly to younger demographics.

Triggered by a terrorist assault in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians perished on April 22, Operation Sindoor was initiated on May 7. Indian forces swiftly retaliated, neutralizing over 100 terrorists in Pakistan. Despite a counterattack by Pakistan, India's firm response led to a ceasefire, reaffirming its defence stance. Through the Tiranga Yatra, the BJP seeks to reinforce citizens' awareness of India's stand against terrorism and bolster national unity and pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)