BJP Issues Warning Over Minister's Controversial Remarks on Army Officer
Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma has warned state minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, reflecting the party's sensitive approach. Amid calls for Shah's dismissal by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, the BJP remains silent on further action, with Shah offering multiple apologies.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh has cautioned state Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah regarding his controversial comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, as reported by the party president VD Sharma. Sharma emphasized that the party is sensitive to such matters, asserting that no one has the right to disparage a national icon like Colonel Qureshi, whom the nation respects.
Addressing reporters, Sharma stated, "The leadership of the BJP is very sensitive. If any such incident happens, then the BJP immediately holds a proper discussion which is required on the issue. Our leadership took cognizance of the matter and he was immediately warned." In light of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's demand for Shah's dismissal, Sharma brushed it aside as Kharge's own opinion, reinforcing BJP's seriousness on the issue.
Meanwhile, Kharge criticized Shah's remarks, describing them as "insulting" and "shameful," and highlighted the BJP-RSS's alleged anti-woman bias by pointing to previous similar controversies. Following the backlash, Shah, in an apology, expressed regret, acknowledging his human fallibility, and stated his deep respect for Colonel Qureshi, saying he apologizes "ten times" if his words caused any harm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Visa Crisis: The Cross-Border Dilemma in Madhya Pradesh
Toddy Tapping: A Cultural Tradition or Liquor Controversy?
Trump's Executive Order Spurs Controversy Over English Proficiency for Truck Drivers
BJP Accuses Congress of 'Jugalbandi' with Pakistan Amid 'Gayab' Jibe Controversy
Cardinal Becciu Declines Participation in Papal Conclave Amid Legal Controversy