BJP Issues Warning Over Minister's Controversial Remarks on Army Officer

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh has cautioned state Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah regarding his controversial comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, as reported by the party president VD Sharma. Sharma emphasized that the party is sensitive to such matters, asserting that no one has the right to disparage a national icon like Colonel Qureshi, whom the nation respects.

Addressing reporters, Sharma stated, "The leadership of the BJP is very sensitive. If any such incident happens, then the BJP immediately holds a proper discussion which is required on the issue. Our leadership took cognizance of the matter and he was immediately warned." In light of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's demand for Shah's dismissal, Sharma brushed it aside as Kharge's own opinion, reinforcing BJP's seriousness on the issue.

Meanwhile, Kharge criticized Shah's remarks, describing them as "insulting" and "shameful," and highlighted the BJP-RSS's alleged anti-woman bias by pointing to previous similar controversies. Following the backlash, Shah, in an apology, expressed regret, acknowledging his human fallibility, and stated his deep respect for Colonel Qureshi, saying he apologizes "ten times" if his words caused any harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)