Rebuilding Resilience: Omar Abdullah's Promise to Uri

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah pledges assistance to rebuild homes in Uri, impacted by Pakistani shelling. Visiting affected areas, he shares the personal pain of the residents and commends their resilience and courage in overcoming repeated adversities, promising government support for reconstruction.

Updated: 14-05-2025 13:24 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has promised comprehensive support to help rebuild homes in the Uri region, following damage from recent Pakistani shelling near the Line of Control. The chief minister stressed that the anguish faced by these communities is felt on a deeply personal level by him.

During his visit to Salamabad, Lagama, Bandi, and Gingal in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Abdullah was accompanied by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Sajad Uri, and senior officials from the district administration. The visit was aimed at assessing the situation on the ground and expressing solidarity with the affected people.

Abdullah, through interactions with the victims, outlined the government's commitment to reconstruct their damaged homes. He lauded the resilient spirit of the Uri residents who have repeatedly faced challenges, noting their courage in enduring adversities from past earthquakes to cross-border tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

