Controversy Erupts Over BJP Leader's Remarks on Army Colonel

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has sharply criticized recent statements made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah regarding Colonel Sofia Qureshi, a distinguished Army officer. Shah's remarks implied an unfounded connection between Colonel Qureshi and terrorism.

This triggered significant backlash, compelling Shah to issue an apology, expressing remorse for his words. Naqvi referred to Shah's comments as 'foolish,' highlighting the Colonel's and her family's longstanding commitment to India's security.

Naqvi, addressing the press, stressed that Shah's comments were not only unacceptable but also damaging to his own credibility, turning him into a 'laughing stock.' The controversy underscores the need for responsible speech by public officials.

