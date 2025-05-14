Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over BJP Leader's Remarks on Army Colonel

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi condemned remarks made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah about Colonel Sofia Qureshi. Shah's comments suggested a link between Qureshi and terrorism, which led to widespread criticism. Naqvi deemed Shah's actions foolish, emphasizing the Colonel's dedication to national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:54 IST
Controversy Erupts Over BJP Leader's Remarks on Army Colonel
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has sharply criticized recent statements made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah regarding Colonel Sofia Qureshi, a distinguished Army officer. Shah's remarks implied an unfounded connection between Colonel Qureshi and terrorism.

This triggered significant backlash, compelling Shah to issue an apology, expressing remorse for his words. Naqvi referred to Shah's comments as 'foolish,' highlighting the Colonel's and her family's longstanding commitment to India's security.

Naqvi, addressing the press, stressed that Shah's comments were not only unacceptable but also damaging to his own credibility, turning him into a 'laughing stock.' The controversy underscores the need for responsible speech by public officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025