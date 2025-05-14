Controversy Erupts Over BJP Leader's Remarks on Army Colonel
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi condemned remarks made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah about Colonel Sofia Qureshi. Shah's comments suggested a link between Qureshi and terrorism, which led to widespread criticism. Naqvi deemed Shah's actions foolish, emphasizing the Colonel's dedication to national security.
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has sharply criticized recent statements made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah regarding Colonel Sofia Qureshi, a distinguished Army officer. Shah's remarks implied an unfounded connection between Colonel Qureshi and terrorism.
This triggered significant backlash, compelling Shah to issue an apology, expressing remorse for his words. Naqvi referred to Shah's comments as 'foolish,' highlighting the Colonel's and her family's longstanding commitment to India's security.
Naqvi, addressing the press, stressed that Shah's comments were not only unacceptable but also damaging to his own credibility, turning him into a 'laughing stock.' The controversy underscores the need for responsible speech by public officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Visa Crisis: The Cross-Border Dilemma in Madhya Pradesh
Toddy Tapping: A Cultural Tradition or Liquor Controversy?
Trump's Executive Order Spurs Controversy Over English Proficiency for Truck Drivers
BJP Accuses Congress of 'Jugalbandi' with Pakistan Amid 'Gayab' Jibe Controversy
Cardinal Becciu Declines Participation in Papal Conclave Amid Legal Controversy