Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal Applauds Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan

Jalandhar, 14 May, 2025: Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, expressed strong support for the recently declared ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

He extended his praise to the Indian Armed Forces for their exemplary valor, discipline, and vigilance in safeguarding the nation. His statement lauded the government's strategic foresight and measured response, underscoring its commitment to maintaining national security and peace.

Dr. Mittal highlighted the Armed Forces' unwavering dedication and commended the government's balanced actions that demonstrate maturity and an unwavering commitment to security. This carefully crafted approach ensures peace while deterring acts of terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)