Left Menu

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal Applauds Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, MP and Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, commended the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He praised the Indian Armed Forces for their diligence and discipline, and lauded the government's strategic and restrained approach, emphasizing its dedication to peace and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:46 IST
Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal Applauds Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan
ceasefire
  • Country:
  • India

Jalandhar, 14 May, 2025: Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, expressed strong support for the recently declared ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

He extended his praise to the Indian Armed Forces for their exemplary valor, discipline, and vigilance in safeguarding the nation. His statement lauded the government's strategic foresight and measured response, underscoring its commitment to maintaining national security and peace.

Dr. Mittal highlighted the Armed Forces' unwavering dedication and commended the government's balanced actions that demonstrate maturity and an unwavering commitment to security. This carefully crafted approach ensures peace while deterring acts of terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025