High-Stakes Peace Negotiations: Russia and Ukraine Head to Istanbul

A Russian delegation will travel to Istanbul for possible direct peace talks with Ukraine, initiated by President Putin. The names of Russian envoys remain undisclosed, but reports suggest Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov might attend. The talks, significant in peace efforts, are closely monitored by international leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:37 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

A Russian delegation, part of a significant peace negotiation effort, is scheduled to arrive in Istanbul on Thursday for potential direct talks with Ukraine. The discussions initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, aim to address ongoing tensions between the nations.

Although the participation details from Moscow remain undisclosed, reports suggest Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy aide, might represent Russia in these critical discussions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that President Putin's offer for direct negotiations remains steadfast.

This diplomatic meeting has captured the focus of international peace efforts, with U.S. President Donald Trump heavily involved. Trump plans to send key envoys, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to participate, highlighting the global importance attributed to these talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

