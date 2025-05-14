Left Menu

Trump Uncertain About Putin's Attendance at Ukraine Talks

President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about Russian President Vladimir Putin's attendance at upcoming talks on the war in Ukraine in Turkey. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump indicated he might visit Turkey for the discussions if Putin plans to attend.

President Donald Trump has cast doubt on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the planned discussions in Turkey regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The talks are set for Thursday.

In comments made to reporters travelling with him on Air Force One during a flight to Qatar, Trump revealed that there is a possibility he might participate in the Turkey meetings. He added that the likelihood of Putin's attendance may hinge on his own decision to be there.

The president's visit to the Middle East could potentially include a stop in Turkey if he decides to partake in the diplomatic talks.

