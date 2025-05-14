Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Challenges Trump's Mediation Claims on India-Pakistan Ceasefire

AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot urged the Indian government to clarify its position on US President Trump's comments on mediating India-Pakistan relations. Pilot criticized Trump for overlooking key issues such as state-sponsored terrorism, and condemned his remarks equating India with Pakistan in international discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:10 IST
Sachin Pilot Challenges Trump's Mediation Claims on India-Pakistan Ceasefire
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot has called on the Indian government to take a stand on recent remarks made by US President Donald Trump regarding mediation between India and Pakistan.

Pilot criticized President Trump for ignoring the crucial issue of state-sponsored terrorism originating from Pakistan. Instead, Trump seemed to equate India and Pakistan while bringing up the Kashmir issue on the global stage.

Pilot also expressed concerns about the ceasefire claim attributed to Trump, highlighting that such statements complicate diplomatic efforts and undermine India's stance on bilateral issues with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025