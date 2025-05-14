Sachin Pilot Challenges Trump's Mediation Claims on India-Pakistan Ceasefire

AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot has called on the Indian government to take a stand on recent remarks made by US President Donald Trump regarding mediation between India and Pakistan.

Pilot criticized President Trump for ignoring the crucial issue of state-sponsored terrorism originating from Pakistan. Instead, Trump seemed to equate India and Pakistan while bringing up the Kashmir issue on the global stage.

Pilot also expressed concerns about the ceasefire claim attributed to Trump, highlighting that such statements complicate diplomatic efforts and undermine India's stance on bilateral issues with Pakistan.

