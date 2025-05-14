Crypto Crime Surge: A Threat to Wealthy Investors

French prosecutors are probing an attempted kidnapping involving the daughter of a cryptocurrency businessman in Paris. The incident marks at least the third attack targeting affluent individuals in the crypto sector in recent months.

The incident, captured by a bystander on video, highlights a growing perception of rampant crime in France, exacerbated by rising drug-related offenses and prison attacks. During the attempted abduction on a bustling street, three masked assailants wrestled with two people. When the attackers failed to seize the woman, they fled the scene in a van.

While local media identified the victim as the 34-year-old daughter of a cryptocurrency platform CEO, her identity remains unconfirmed. Investigation into the incident will be led by the organized crime unit of the Paris police. Recent kidnappings of the male relatives of cryptocurrency figures underscore the danger facing this community, prompting a government response to enhance their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)