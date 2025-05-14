Left Menu

Nawaz Sharif: The Architect behind Pakistan's Military Maneuvers

Nawaz Sharif, the former premier and head of Pakistan's PML-N, is allegedly the mastermind behind a military operation against India. Despite his position as party leader without a government role, he influenced both civil and military decisions, advocating for diplomacy amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has been accused of orchestrating a military operation against India. This claim was made by Punjab's Information Minister Azma Bukhari, highlighting Sharif's enduring influence on both civil and military sectors.

The operation supposedly received Nawaz's oversight, with the former premier asserting his dominance despite holding no official government position. His involvement was reportedly significant in the decision-making processes, as he attended crucial meetings assessing Indo-Pak tensions shortly after India's retaliatory strikes on terror sites in Pakistan on May 8.

Although advocating for a diplomatic resolution, Nawaz's influence appears to extend deeply into Pakistan's defense strategies. His public statements emphasized Pakistan's preference for peace, while affirming its defense capabilities. Nawaz Sharif's historical role during the Kargil conflict of 1999 underscores his longstanding impact on Pakistan's political and military landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

