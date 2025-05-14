Historic Lifting of U.S. Sanctions on Syria: A Diplomatic Milestone
The U.S. plans to lift sanctions on Syria following negotiations involving Turkey, the U.S., and Syrian officials. This marks a significant policy shift aimed at enhancing financial flows, investment, and infrastructure development in Syria. Key meetings were held with Turkey and Saudi Arabia's leadership influencing the decision.
In a significant development, the foreign ministers of Turkey, the United States, and Syria are set to meet in southern Turkey to address U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to lift sanctions on Syria. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan revealed the planned meeting following Trump's unexpected announcement, influenced by Saudi Arabia's crown prince and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
The removal of sanctions, long pursued by Riyadh and Ankara, represents a pivotal U.S. policy shift as these nations emerge as key allies to Syria's new administration. This decision follows the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, marking the end of a 14-year civil war. The strategic significance of this move is underscored by Erdogan's persistent advocacy since Trump's return to the White House.
Fidan emphasized the historic importance of the leaders' meeting, which aims to facilitate financial recovery and development in war-torn Syria. With support from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, the meeting in Antalya aspires to set a comprehensive framework for lifting sanctions, enabling humanitarian aid and increasing foreign investment.
