Left Menu

Historic Lifting of U.S. Sanctions on Syria: A Diplomatic Milestone

The U.S. plans to lift sanctions on Syria following negotiations involving Turkey, the U.S., and Syrian officials. This marks a significant policy shift aimed at enhancing financial flows, investment, and infrastructure development in Syria. Key meetings were held with Turkey and Saudi Arabia's leadership influencing the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antalya | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:38 IST
Historic Lifting of U.S. Sanctions on Syria: A Diplomatic Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant development, the foreign ministers of Turkey, the United States, and Syria are set to meet in southern Turkey to address U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to lift sanctions on Syria. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan revealed the planned meeting following Trump's unexpected announcement, influenced by Saudi Arabia's crown prince and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

The removal of sanctions, long pursued by Riyadh and Ankara, represents a pivotal U.S. policy shift as these nations emerge as key allies to Syria's new administration. This decision follows the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, marking the end of a 14-year civil war. The strategic significance of this move is underscored by Erdogan's persistent advocacy since Trump's return to the White House.

Fidan emphasized the historic importance of the leaders' meeting, which aims to facilitate financial recovery and development in war-torn Syria. With support from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, the meeting in Antalya aspires to set a comprehensive framework for lifting sanctions, enabling humanitarian aid and increasing foreign investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025