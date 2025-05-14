Outrage Erupts Over Minister's Remarks Against Army Colonel

The Jabalpur High Court on Wednesday ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The directive follows a viral video showcasing Shah's offensive comments, which incited widespread outrage.

Opposition parties and leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Mallikarjun Kharge, condemned the minister's statements, labeling them as disgraceful. The court mandated police to charge Shah under sections that address promoting enmity and hatred.

The incident prompted protests across multiple cities, led by the Congress. Demonstrators demanded Shah's resignation and apology from BJP leadership. Simultaneously, the National Commission for Women decried the remarks, emphasizing the need to respect women in uniform.

