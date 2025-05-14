Left Menu

Outrage Erupts Over Minister's Remarks Against Army Colonel

The Jabalpur High Court ordered filing an FIR against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for controversial remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Shah's comments drew widespread condemnation, with calls for his removal. The High Court directed police action, citing potential harm to national unity and integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:58 IST
The Jabalpur High Court on Wednesday ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The directive follows a viral video showcasing Shah's offensive comments, which incited widespread outrage.

Opposition parties and leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Mallikarjun Kharge, condemned the minister's statements, labeling them as disgraceful. The court mandated police to charge Shah under sections that address promoting enmity and hatred.

The incident prompted protests across multiple cities, led by the Congress. Demonstrators demanded Shah's resignation and apology from BJP leadership. Simultaneously, the National Commission for Women decried the remarks, emphasizing the need to respect women in uniform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

