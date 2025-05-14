Historic US-Syria Meeting: A New Dawn for Global Relations?

In an unprecedented move, US President Donald Trump met with interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia, marking the first high-level engagement between the two nations in a quarter-century. The meeting is seen as a potential turning point for Syria as it attempts to reintegrate into the international community.

Held alongside Trump's engagement with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders, the encounter indicates a new era for Syria, previously stifled under decades-long Assad family rule. Trump's positive remarks on al-Sharaa suggest warming relations, as Trump lifted US sanctions, promising Syria an opportunity for economic renewal.

This diplomatic breakthrough was met with mixed reactions. Celebrations erupted in the streets of Syria, but Israeli skepticism over al-Sharaa's extremist background persists. As Trump eyes withdrawing American military presence, Syria's path to stability hangs in a delicate balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)