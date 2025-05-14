Left Menu

Controversy Erupts over Minister's Remarks Against Army Colonel

The Madhya Pradesh High Court criticized state minister Vijay Shah for making inflammatory comments against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, leading to an order for police to file an FIR. Shah's remarks, labeling Qureshi as a 'sister of terrorists,' were deemed dangerous and disparaging to communal harmony and the military's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:17 IST
Controversy Erupts over Minister's Remarks Against Army Colonel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken serious exception to remarks made by state minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, labeling them as 'dangerous' and 'scurrilous'. The court instructed the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) for promoting enmity.

Shah's controversial statements, referring to Qureshi as a 'sister of terrorists', were made during an address in Ramkunda village, sparking widespread criticism. The High Court emphasized that his words could incite disharmony and prejudice between different religious groups.

The judicial body highlighted that the armed forces, representing integrity and sacrifice, were demeaned by Shah's comments. Colonel Qureshi, known for her involvement in 'Operation Sindoor', was unjustly targeted. The court has mandated action under specific legal sections pertaining to spreading enmity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025