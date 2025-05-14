Controversy Erupts over Minister's Remarks Against Army Colonel

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken serious exception to remarks made by state minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, labeling them as 'dangerous' and 'scurrilous'. The court instructed the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) for promoting enmity.

Shah's controversial statements, referring to Qureshi as a 'sister of terrorists', were made during an address in Ramkunda village, sparking widespread criticism. The High Court emphasized that his words could incite disharmony and prejudice between different religious groups.

The judicial body highlighted that the armed forces, representing integrity and sacrifice, were demeaned by Shah's comments. Colonel Qureshi, known for her involvement in 'Operation Sindoor', was unjustly targeted. The court has mandated action under specific legal sections pertaining to spreading enmity.

(With inputs from agencies.)