Tharoor's Remarks Stir Controversy in Congress

Shashi Tharoor has crossed the line with his comments on the India-Pakistan conflict, drawing criticism from Congress leadership. Despite being a party that values diverse opinions, a clear message was conveyed emphasizing alignment with the party's stance over individual interpretations during a recent leadership meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:18 IST
Shashi Tharoor is under scrutiny after his remarks on the India-Pakistan conflict drew ire from senior Congress leaders. Despite the party's emphasis on open dialogue, Tharoor's statements were deemed inconsistent with the party's position.

During a meeting at the Congress's headquarters, top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, discussed Tharoor's deviation from the party's unified stance.

Jairam Ramesh, addressing media inquiries, clarified that Tharoor's remarks reflected personal opinions and not the Congress's official viewpoint. The meeting underscored the party's priority on presenting a cohesive front.

