Tharoor's Remarks Stir Controversy in Congress

Shashi Tharoor is under scrutiny after his remarks on the India-Pakistan conflict drew ire from senior Congress leaders. Despite the party's emphasis on open dialogue, Tharoor's statements were deemed inconsistent with the party's position.

During a meeting at the Congress's headquarters, top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, discussed Tharoor's deviation from the party's unified stance.

Jairam Ramesh, addressing media inquiries, clarified that Tharoor's remarks reflected personal opinions and not the Congress's official viewpoint. The meeting underscored the party's priority on presenting a cohesive front.

(With inputs from agencies.)