BJP Defends Operation Sindoor Amid Opposition Critique

The BJP has criticized the Congress and other opposition parties for questioning Operation Sindoor, asserting that it is merely on a temporary pause, not ceased. The party has urged opposition leaders to halt unnecessary questioning of the operation's status.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasized that the government hasn't declared a ceasefire regarding Operation Sindoor. He underscored that the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir issue should be resolved through bilateral talks between India and Pakistan without any third-party mediation.

Trivedi noted that the Congress expresses verbal support for the government, yet their actions speak otherwise, leading to mistrust. He urged patience, suggesting that once Operation Sindoor concludes, opposition parties should freely express their opinions or demand a special parliamentary session.

(With inputs from agencies.)