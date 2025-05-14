Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Bihar Visit: Student Interaction Blocked Amid Political Tensions

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's planned interaction with students in Bihar's Darbhanga district was allegedly blocked by the state administration. The event, part of the 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' outreach, faced opposition purportedly from the JD(U)-BJP government. The Congress party remains hopeful for a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:31 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Bihar Visit: Student Interaction Blocked Amid Political Tensions
Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's planned interaction with Dalit students in Darbhanga, Bihar, has been denied permission by local authorities. The party claims that the decision may be influenced by the ruling coalition's political motives.

During a press conference at Sadaqat Ashram, Abhay Dubey, national media convenor for the All India Congress Committee, described the incident as a 'repressive measure' by the JD(U)-BJP combine, obstructing the 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' initiative aimed at promoting educational justice.

Despite the setback, Congress remains optimistic, appealing to the Darbhanga administration for reconsideration. The party stressed that Gandhi's efforts are solely focused on public awareness and social justice through education, urging that the matter not be politicized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025