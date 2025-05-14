Rahul Gandhi's Bihar Visit: Student Interaction Blocked Amid Political Tensions

In an unexpected turn of events, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's planned interaction with Dalit students in Darbhanga, Bihar, has been denied permission by local authorities. The party claims that the decision may be influenced by the ruling coalition's political motives.

During a press conference at Sadaqat Ashram, Abhay Dubey, national media convenor for the All India Congress Committee, described the incident as a 'repressive measure' by the JD(U)-BJP combine, obstructing the 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' initiative aimed at promoting educational justice.

Despite the setback, Congress remains optimistic, appealing to the Darbhanga administration for reconsideration. The party stressed that Gandhi's efforts are solely focused on public awareness and social justice through education, urging that the matter not be politicized.

(With inputs from agencies.)