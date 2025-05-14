Left Menu

High Court Slams Minister for Gutter Talk: Secularism at Stake

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has initiated a suo motu case against Vijay Shah, a state minister, for making derogatory remarks about Colonel Sofia Qureshi. Accused of using divisive language, Shah faces legal action for promoting enmity. The CPI(M) applauds the court's decision to uphold secular values.

Vijay Shah
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) welcomed the Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision to initiate a suo motu case against state minister Vijay Shah. The court acted after Shah allegedly made derogatory comments about Colonel Sofia Qureshi, accusing him of using 'gutter language.'

The High Court criticized Shah for his 'scurrilous' remarks, ordering police to file an FIR against him for inciting enmity and hatred. Justices Atul Shridharan and Anuradha Shukla warned that Shah's comments could fuel religious discord.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby emphasized the importance of maintaining secularism in public life, condemning the minister's remarks. In response to widespread condemnation, Shah offered a public apology, asserting his respect for Col Qureshi.

